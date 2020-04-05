TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 1,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

