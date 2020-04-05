Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,044. Unilever has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $93,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.