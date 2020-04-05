Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.