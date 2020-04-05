Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given $61.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unitil’s rating score has improved by 28.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $61.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

UTL stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. Unitil has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitil by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

