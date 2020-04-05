Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,716. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

