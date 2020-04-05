Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.