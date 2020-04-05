Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
Shares of UFPI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
