Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Insurance an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,434. The company has a market capitalization of $553.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

