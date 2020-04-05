Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

