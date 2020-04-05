ValuEngine Downgrades CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) to Hold

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile
