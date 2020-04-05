ValuEngine Downgrades CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) to Hold

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.