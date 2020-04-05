ValuEngine Downgrades Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of COMM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.