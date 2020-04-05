ValuEngine Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Sell

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 506,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $30,932,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,995,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

