ValuEngine Downgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Strong Sell

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 538,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,921. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 247,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

