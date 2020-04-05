ValuEngine Downgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Strong Sell

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 538,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,921. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 247,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
