ValuEngine Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Strong Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Invesco stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 8,811,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,408. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.