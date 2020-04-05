ValuEngine Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Sell

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 1,900,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,566. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

