ValuEngine Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Sell

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

