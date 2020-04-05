ValuEngine Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Strong Sell

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

INN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

INN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 1,526,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,489. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

