ValuEngine Downgrades United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Strong Sell

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 28,350,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,923,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Continental will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Continental by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,693 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of United Continental by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

