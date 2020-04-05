ValuEngine Lowers ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 39,924,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,620,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 588,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

