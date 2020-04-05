ValuEngine Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 383,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.62. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.85%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

