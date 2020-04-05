ValuEngine Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 58,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $11,833,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

