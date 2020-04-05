ValuEngine Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,474. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commscope by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $29,958,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

