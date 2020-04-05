ValuEngine Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

CVET traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 1,240,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,326. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

