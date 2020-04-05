ValuEngine Lowers Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 2,070,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,321,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,073.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,646 over the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dell by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth $83,698,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.