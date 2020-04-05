ValuEngine Lowers Hill International (NYSE:HIL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hill International stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 175,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

