ValuEngine Lowers Hill International (NYSE:HIL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Hill International stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
