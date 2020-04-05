ValuEngine Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

