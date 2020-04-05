ValuEngine Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.79. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

