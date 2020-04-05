ValuEngine Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IVR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 18,452,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,126. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

