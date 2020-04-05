ValuEngine Lowers Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) to Sell

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $116,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $57,485 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.