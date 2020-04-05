ValuEngine Lowers KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

