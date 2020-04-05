ValuEngine Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Sell

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,487. The stock has a market cap of $888.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,653,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

