ValuEngine Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Sell

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.
Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,487. The stock has a market cap of $888.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,653,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
