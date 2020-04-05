ValuEngine Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Strong Sell

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NYSE LADR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 12,060,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,971,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

