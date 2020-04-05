ValuEngine Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Strong Sell

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.
NYSE LADR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 12,060,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,971,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
