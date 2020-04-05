ValuEngine Lowers Lydall (NYSE:LDL) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lydall presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

LDL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 166,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,851. Lydall has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit