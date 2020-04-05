ValuEngine Lowers Lydall (NYSE:LDL) to Sell

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lydall presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

LDL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 166,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,851. Lydall has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

