ValuEngine Lowers Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NRP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($11.26). Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

