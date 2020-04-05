ValuEngine Upgrades iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Hold

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

