ValuEngine Upgrades Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) to Buy

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NYSE KDMN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,832. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares in the company, valued at $448,128.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

