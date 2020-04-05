ValuEngine Upgrades National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NSEC remained flat at $$13.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $31,039.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,372.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,066 shares of company stock worth $271,037 in the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.