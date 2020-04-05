ValuEngine Upgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Buy

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

TTOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324,684. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $73,256. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

