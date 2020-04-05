ValuEngine Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.54 on Thursday, hitting $480.01. 22,437,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

