ValuEngine Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to “Sell”

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.