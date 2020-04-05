Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Ventas from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,758. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,496,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.