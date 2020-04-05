Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.89.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,653. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $70.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

