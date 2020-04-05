Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.72 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

