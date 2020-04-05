Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 14,805,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,702,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

