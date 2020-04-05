Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut Wayfair to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 4,758,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock worth $24,651,633. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

