Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $126.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $158.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

NVRO traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $93.96. 569,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nevro by 181.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

