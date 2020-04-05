Wells Fargo & Co Trims WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Target Price to $64.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,763. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

