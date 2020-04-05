WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.90.

WCC traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 794,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

