William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.89 ($2.77).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMH. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on William Hill from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on William Hill from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other William Hill news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

Shares of William Hill stock traded up GBX 4.66 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.80 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 6,393,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $601.44 million and a P/E ratio of -22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.27. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. William Hill’s payout ratio is presently -3.23%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

