World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 606,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.