World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

INT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 606,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 134.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 209.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 93,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

